In Photos: Jose Altuve's luxurious $3,500,000 modern memorial home boasting wine cellar & sports memorabilia

Growing up in Maracay, Venezuela, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros and his family hardly had two pennies to rub together. Now, the second baseman is living a life of opulence that would have been hitherto impossible for him to imagine.

The former MVP and two-time World Series champion did not have an easy road to MLB. At just 5-foot-6, Altuve was turned away multiple times from pro tryout opportunities in Venezuela before the Astros finally decided to sign him to a $15,000 bonus in 2007.

"Jose Altuve’s 24th postseason home run. 2nd all time" - Ari Alexander

Nearly two decades later, Jose Altuve is one of the biggest names in baseball. In the penultimate season of his seven-year, $163.5 million contract, it's safe to say that the 33-year old is living the high life.

In 2020, the Houston Chronicle profiled Altuve's $3.5 million Houston-area home. In addition to featuring a wine cellar, the palacial abode also features various pieces of memoribilia, including Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's Golden Spike Award from his college days.

Alongside his wife, Nina, Jose Altuve is raising his daughter there. The pair were married as teenagers and have reportedly known each other since early childhood. In May 2023, the home was bulglarized, with the thieves making off with about $1 million worth of goods. Thankfully, nobody was harmed and the culprits were later apprehended.

This season, a pre-season finger injury cut Altuve's season short, and he was only able to appear in some 90 games for the Houston Astros. However, the second baseman still managed to slash .311/.393/.522 with 17 home runs, 51 RBIs, and an OPS of .915.

Still in the prime of his career, it appears likely that the Astros will be extending a big offer to keep Altuve around after the 2024 season. However, the Venezuelan and his team still need to overcome the Texas Rangers, who they now trail in the ALCS by a series score of 1-0.

Jose Altuve's home is becoming of a Houston legend

In his thirteen MLB seasons, Jose Altuve has never laced up for a team other than the Astros. During his time in H-Town, Altuve has played a central role in improving the Astros from a laughing stock of baseball to a perennial World Series contenders. If he and his teammates can get it done again this season, then he may have many more years left in his beautiful family home.