In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter channels summer vibe in white crop top & black shorts for Alo's latest campaign

Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, has amassed a good following after her run as Victoria's Secret model. The 27-year-old has more than a million followers on social media sites and has landed magazine pictorials and endorsement deals.

This time around, the young celebrity posed for sportswear retailer Alo Yoga. In a post shared on Instagram, Josie flaunted a white bikini top with black shorts, befitting a sporty look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@Alo - Josie Canseco"

The apparel retailer currently has nearly two million Instagram followers. It was created in 2007, and its headquarters are in the City of Angels. Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge founded ALO, which stands for "air, land, and ocean."

The brand specializes in sportswear, particularly yoga. This is due to the founder's familiarity with the discipline. The brand garnered attention when celebrity models such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were spotted wearing clothes from Alo.

Josie Canseco's split with Logan Paul

In a world full of social media stars and influencers, Josie found her match in perhaps one of the most recognizable names in media today, Logan Paul. The 29-year-old and Canseco briefly dated in 2020 but called it quits not long after, citing a lack of commonalities.

As of the moment, Paul has extended his prowess in the media. Formerly known for his YouTube vlogs and celebrity boxing matches, the Ohio-born sensation has ventured into launching his own energy drink, PRIME, with fellow YouTube star KSI. Paul is also the reigning United States champion in the WWE.

As for Josie, fans were ecstatic when news broke that she had split from Paul. Since the split, Jose, the daughter of Oakland Athletics star Jose, has seen a lot of success in the media.

After appearing in the famed Victoria's Fashion Show, Josie has secured numerous deals with magazines and fashion brands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback