In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie channels cowgirl vibes in denim shorts and red bandana at Daou Vineyards

Oakland Athletics legend Jose Canseco is a loving father to his only daughter, Josie Canseco, who is a budding fashion supermodel. She loves to showcase her stylish dressing sense to all her fans and is observed avidly posting her latest outfits on her social media handles.

Josie went wine tasting and even created some of her own blends with friends at Daou Vineyards in California last week. She recently shared her outfit from the trip to the Californian vineyard on her Instagram account. Canseco could be seen channeling her inner cowgirl while wearing denim shorts and a red bandana.

Take a look at the images here:

Josie is the daughter of Cuban legend Jose Canseco and his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. Jose married Jessica on August 27, 1996, after dating her for a brief period of time.

He had met Jessica when she was training to be a waitress at Hooter's. Less than three months after the wedding, Jessica gave birth to Josie on November 5, 1996.

Jose Canseco's wedding with Jessica didn't last long, as the couple parted ways in 1999. But both are loving parents to their daughter, as they supported all her endeavors in life despite going through a hard phase in their respective lives.

Josie Canseco has headlined many events for some of the top luxury brands in America.

Most notably, she is a Victoria's Secret model, has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, and has walked the ramp for many designers and fashion brands in New York, Miami, and Las Vegas. Apart from the fashion events, she shoots ad campaigns with various top brands with varying product portfolios.

Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, attended a family brunch for a renowned fashion magazine

This past weekend, Josie Canseco kicked back and enjoyed her time at an estate to be a part of a brunch for the esteemed fashion magazine 'The Daily Row Front'. As always, she rocked a beautiful white chic dress for the luncheon.

Her father, Jose Canseco, has been fairly quiet since hanging up his cleats in 2001 with the White Sox.

Jose Canseco is a two-time World Series champion, one with the Oakland A's in 1989 and the second with the Yankees in 2000. He lost the nod to etch his name into Cooperstown after a series of PED use bans and his rather notorious life off the field.

