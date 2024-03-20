In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie rocks her equestrian elegance with cowgirl flair

Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie Canseco, rocked an elegant cowboy outfit while showcasing her equestrian skills on a country-side ranch. The 27-year-old model is quickly becoming a fashion icon for many, and her deal with Alo Yoga apparel company is working well for both retailers and the budding model.

Josie Canseco is wearing a black top with high-waisted blue jeans, black boots and a stunning black cowboy hat. The rest of the photos include her horseriding, leaping over a wooden fence, petting a horse inside the stable and enjoying her time in lush green countryside views complete with the sheer tranquility of nature.

Josie and her father, Jose Canseco, who is a two-time World Series champion, were spotted taking part in the HBCU celebrity softball league hosted by rapper Travis Scott's charitable organization, Cactus Jack.

The father-daughter duo loves to wear matching sets of clothes and is observed twinning in tandem at various events.

Josie Canseco idolizes Jim Carrey and passionately supports the cause of animal service

In an exclusive interview last year with Maxim, she mentioned idolizing actor Jim Carrey. Moreover, she said most of her time is spent away from materialistic needs and in service of animals.

"My favorite human, who I’ve looked up to my entire life, is Jim Carrey. His talent, humor, confidence, and wisdom is inspiring and something that’s shaped me and my perspective on everything," Josie said.

"I’ve always had a really soft spot for animals. Growing up, I volunteered at farms and shelters just as a way to pass time doing something I love.

"The last couple of years I’ve been working with a wonderful nonprofit [organization] called TheRealBark, which takes in dogs that other shelters simply won’t because they might be considered ‘hard cases.’

"It’s so beautiful to get to see [The Real Bark] team find them loving forever homes," Josie Canseco added.

Josie has walked the ramps and modeled for various top fashion houses as she finds her footing in her modeling career.

