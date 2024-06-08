In Photos: Jose Canseco's supermodel daughter Josie shares breathtaking snippets from 'unforgettable' golf trip

Josie Canseco, the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco, shared a series of pictures on Saturday of her latest outing on Instagram. The supermodel embarked on an “unforgettable” golfing adventure.

Josie, who has around 1.1 million followers on Instagram, shared snapshots in which she was seen wearing a polo golf shirt and golf skirt from the brand Kith, both in shades of green.

“Thank you for having me this past weekend @kith @taylormadegolf, unforgettable experience [love emoji],” Josie captioned one of the pictures.

@josiecanseco/ Instagram

The breathtaking pictures were taken at the Pebble Beach Golf Links and one exciting fact about the pictures is that most of them are photobombed by ducks.

“Cutest lil set @kith,” Josie praised the outfit that she was wearing.

@josiecanseco/ Instagram

The pictures of Josie are from a golf tournament organized by the famous lifestyle and clothing brand Kith, along with a golf accessories brand named TaylorMade Golf. They had collaborated to launch a brand new series of clubs. The tournament was organized from June 2-4, and its main aim was to feature the new sets of gear at a pop shop at the Pebble Beach Golf Course.

Josie was present there with her boyfriend, Johnny Manziel. The former NFL star also posted a series of pictures on Instagram.

When Josie Canseco shared a picture with Johnny Manziel and her dog

Josie Canseco has been dating Johnny Manziel for some time now. Per Spun.com, during a celebrity poker night in April, Canseco received a call from Manziel and was heard saying "I love Yous" over the call.

The model posted a series of pictures on Instagram on May 31 in which her dog and Manziel were present.

"A little family," Canseco captioned the post

Manziel, after an eventful NFL stint, played in the CFL and Alliance of American Football League.

