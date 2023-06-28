In Photos: Justin Verlander's supermodel wife Kate Upton jets off to scenic French Riviera for a welcome escape amidst Mets' dimming playoff prospects

Amidst the New York Mets' dimming playoff prospects, All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, has embarked on a glamorous getaway to the picturesque French Riviera.

Known for her impeccable sense of style, Upton arrived on the French Riviera looking effortlessly chic. Sporting a fashionable straw hat, oversized sunglasses, cropped white blouse and hot pink skirt, she exuded elegance while enjoying the Mediterranean breeze.

Kate Upton at French Rivera.

New York Mets commitment to assembling a star-studded lineup, coupled with substantial investments in marquee players, has positioned them as one of the most expensive teams in Major League Baseball. However, their financial might alone does not guarantee a smooth path to postseason glory.

As the 2023 MLB season unfolded, the Mets are finding themselves grappling with a series of challenges that have significantly hampered their championship pursuit. This year, a mix of factors has come into play, resulting in dashed expectations and a palpable sense of dissatisfaction within the organization.

From subpar pitching to inconsistent offense, questionable managerial decisions, and on-field mistakes, the Mets have encountered a seemingly never-ending string of setbacks that have left their owner far from pleased.

Thus, Kate Upton's retreat has raised eyebrows as the Mets' playoff hopes hang in the balance.

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton turned 31

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying: MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 27: Model Kate Upton on the Red Bull Racing Energy Station during qualifying for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2017, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton marked her 31st birthday on June 10. The supermodel took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snapshots, unveiling her extraordinary birthday ensemble.

Channeling elegance and sophistication, Upton chose a show-stopping light pink sequined gown. Underneath, she showcased a chic mini dress that accentuated her figure with its form-fitting silhouette.

Kate Upton stuns in her birthday ensemble.

Her golden locks were styled into perfectly tousled blonde waves. A smoky, smoked-out eyeliner enhanced the depth of her eyes. To complete her ensemble, Upton carefully selected matching pink statement earrings, which added a touch of sparkle and sophistication.

