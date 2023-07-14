In Photos: Kate Upton makes a jaw-dropping debut on Threads after going AWOL from Instagram

Supermodel Kate Upton, who had gone AWOL from Instagram, has now posted a stunning picture of herself on Threads - an app from the same platform.

Making a jaw-dropping debut on Threads, Upton posted a bikini-clad picture, which is from one of her Sports Illustrated cover photoshoots. She has previously secured three cover images with SI.

Kate Upton in SI photoshoot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upton captured the attention of fans with the recent publication of her SI Swimsuit images in May. Yahoo.com posted some stunning photoshoot pictures of Upton. Take a look:

Kate Upton latest SI Photoshoot. Picture Credit: Yahoo!Life/Sports Illustrated

Upton made her debut in 2011 with SI Swimsuit magazine, earning the title of Rookie of the Year. She has worked with the magazine six times, which included three cover appearances.

She made her debut for SI Swimsuit in 2012 in Apalachicola, Florida, and Sydney/Cairns, Australia. Her second was in snow-covered Antarctica in 2013, and her third was in Fiji in 2017. The 2023 edition continues the trend of her photographs going popular online.

Kate Upton always supports her spouse Justin Verlander

Kate Upton is frequently spotted cheering her husband, Justin Verlander, in the MLB. She also routinely accompanies their daughter, Genevieve, onto the pitch.

The pair were married in 2017 and had a daughter the following year. Verlander and Upton dated for a while after getting to know one other in 2012 while working on a commercial. The family was present on the red carpet for the MLB All-Stars event in July 2022.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Justin Verlander plays for the New York Mets. He has previously played in Major League Baseball with the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers.

Verlander, who is from Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, attended Old Dominion University (ODU) and competed for the Monarchs in collegiate baseball. He broke the Colonial Athletic Association and Monarch's career strikeout records.

Verlander also played in the national team of the United States winning a silver medal at the 2003 Pan American Games.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes