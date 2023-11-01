In Photos: Kate Upton roars into Halloween in sizzling animal-printed pants and fur half jacket

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton, wife of Justin Verlander, posted a family photo on Instagram.

Kate, Verlander, and their daughter, Genevieve, looked adorable in their Halloween costumes. The Verlanders are prepared to have a fun-filled and eerie Halloween.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As you can tell we take Halloween very seriously nowadays... Norman has always slayed no matter what tho" - kateupton

Wearing a brown half-furr jacket and animal print leggings, Kate looked stunning. She created the ideal look by applying cat eye makeup and striking a fierce attitude.

Apart from serving as the cover model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2011, 2013 and 2017, Kate made her debut in the magazine in 2011. Upton starred in the movies "The Layover, The Other Woman and Tower Heist."

Justin and I had such a great time at #amfARPalmBeach in support of @amfar’s incredible work to #CureAIDS - kateupton

Models.com called Kate Upton the fifth-sexiest model. During the tenth annual Style Awards in the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York, she was crowned the Model of the Year.

Upton was chosen the People's "Sexiest Woman" in 2014, the first year the honor was given out.

Kate Upton's husband Justin Verlander's baseball career

In the 2004 MLB Draft, Verlander was chosen by the Tigers as the second overall choice.

On Jul. 24, 2009, Verlander accomplished a historic feat: he became the first Major League starter in 24 years to load the bases with no one out in the ninth inning or later and end the game without giving up a run.

Verlander won the 2011 Players Choice Award for Player of the Year and Most Outstanding American League pitcher. He also won the AL Sporting News Pitcher of the Year Award, the Sporting News Player of the Year Award and the USA Today American League Cy Young Award. He was the Major League Baseball 2K12's cover athlete.

Justin Verlander and the New York Mets agreed a two-year, $86.7 million deal in 2022, with a $35 million vesting option for 2025. The contract equaled the highest average annual value in MLB history, at $43.3 million.

Kate Upton's husband was traded back to the Astros in 2023. In the first ALDS game, he started the 35th postseason game of his career.