In Photos: Kate Upton's comeback SI Swimsuit shoot in Philippines proves she's still the ultimate bombshell

Kate Upton, the wife of New York Mets player Justin Verlander, enthralled viewers all over the world with the most recent release of her SI Swimsuit photos. Upton is accustomed to photo shoots, notably with SI, where the actress has previously secured three cover images.

It didn't take long for the supermodel's most recent Raphael Mazzucco photoshoot in the Philippines to get attention on social media. Yahoo.com posted some stunning photoshoot pictures of Upton. Take a look:

Kate Upton latest SI Photoshoot. Picture Credit: Yahoo!Life/Sports Illustrated

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kate Upton latest SI Photoshoot. Picture Credit: Yahoo!Life/Sports Illustrated

Kate Upton latest SI Photoshoot. Picture Credit: Yahoo!Life/Sports Illustrated

Kate Upton latest SI Photoshoot. Picture Credit: Yahoo!Life/Sports Illustrated

Kate Upton latest SI Photoshoot. Picture Credit: Yahoo!Life/Sports Illustrated

Upton has earned the Rookie of the Year title after making her debut with SI Swimsuit magazine in 2011. She has collaborated with the magazine six times and has three times been featured on the cover images.

In 2012, she performed in Apalachicola, Florida, and Sydney/Cairns, Australia, for the first time for SI Swimsuit. Her second was in 2013 in a snow-covered Antarctica, followed by Fiji in 2017. Her images have always gone viral online, and the 2023 version is no exception.

Kate Upton always cheers for husband Justin Verlander

Kate Upton is frequently seen supporting her husband Justin Verlander in the MLB crowd and frequently brings their daughter, Genevieve, with her onto the pitch.

In 2017, the couple exchanged vows and their daughter was born the following year. After meeting in 2012 while working on a commercial, Verlander and Upton dated for a long time. The family showed up on the red carpet for the MLB All-Stars event in July 2022.

Houston Astros World Series Parade

A few weeks ago, in front of his wife at Citi Field, Verlander was brutally booed by the crowd. When the Mets suffered an 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Upton entered the game to support her husband. She was in the audience, seeing the entire event play out in front of her.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes