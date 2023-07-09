In Photos: Kenley Jansen's wife Gianni K Jansen takes All-Star weekend fashion to next level 

Boston Red Sox star Kenley Jansen's wife Gianni K Jansen seemed all excited for the All-Star weekend fashion and took it to another level. Gianni posted several clips and photos on her Instagram stories, where she is seen prepping for the big day.

In one of her clips, she is seen preparing a red and white colored bag while in the other, she posted a picture of a glittery, shimmer baseball. Posting a picture of a cap with her name printed on it, Gianni wrote: "It's the bling for me."

Kenley Jansen's wife, Gianni K Jansen takes All-Star weekend fashion to next level

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kenley Jansen's wife, Gianni K Jansen takes All-Star weekend fashion to next level

Jansen's wife, Gianni K Jansen takes All-Star weekend fashion to next level

The greatest names in baseball are traveling to Seattle for the 93rd All-Star Game, which will take place on Tuesday night, capping the five days of events that make up MLB All-Star weekend. The event will take place in Seattle for the third time, with the second time taking place at T-Mobile Park.

Kenley Jansen and wife Gianni K's cute love story

Gianni first met Jansen in 2014 while Jansen was already a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before getting married on April 16, 2016, the couple dated for two years. When they lived in Los Angeles, Gianni occasionally made the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

St Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

In August 2016, the couple gave birth to their first child, a son they named Kaden Isaiah Jansen. They had their second son, Kyrian Jansen, in 2018, a few years later. She is a loving mother to their two kids and to Natalia, Kenley's daughter from a previous relationship.

Poll : 0 votes