In Photos: Ketel Marte cruises in lavish Range Rover SV, valued at $218,300

In Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field, Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte extended his hitting streak in the postseason with a hit against the Texas Rangers.

Marte has been accumulating hits ever since. He joined the Mariners for his Major League Baseball debut in 2015; in the 2016–17 offseason, he was dealt to the Diamondbacks.

In 2019, Marte was spotted with a posh white Range Rover SV. He was observed relaxing while on the automobile. Marte was in blue shorts and a stylish shirt with a flowery motif.

The cost of a 2023 Range Rover is $218,300.

Marte's 20 games on base to start a postseason career is the third best, after Daniel Murphy's 21 games from 2015–17 and Boog Powell's 25 from 1966–71.

Ketel Marte's baseball timeline with Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte was promoted to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 after starting the season with the PCL's Reno Aces.

The Diamondbacks shifted Marte from shortstop to second base at the start of the 2018 season, and with 12 triples, he led the MLB.

For the MLB All-Star Game in 2019, Marte was selected as the starting second baseman. He agreed a five-year, $76 million contract extension in 2022 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marte recorded his third hit of the evening in Game 3 of the 2023 National League Championship Series, where the Diamondbacks prevailed 2-1, thanks to his walk-off single.

Ketel Marte won the 2023 NLCS MVP award after extending his postseason hitting streak to 16 games in Game 7. That was the greatest hitting streak ever for a hitter to begin their postseason career in MLB history.