In Photos: LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne's 'Mother of Dragons' Halloween costume takes the Iron Throne

This Halloween, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, dressed as "Game of Thrones" character Daenerys Targaryen, also known as Khaleesi. She revealed the gorgeous costume on Instagram on Wednesday.

Dunne wrote, "Khaleesi, Mother of Dragons," as the caption for the photos.

Dune's photos enthraled her 4.4 million followers, and many of them lit up social media with fire emojis in the comments:

“Oops, you just broke the internet,” one fan commented.

The HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones" ran for eight seasons, from 2011 to 2019, with actress Emilia Clarke as Khaleesi.

Olive Dunne has donned costumes before this year to commemorate the holiday of Halloween. Earlier, she had shared a photo on her Instagram stories of herself and her LSU Tigers teammate Elena Arenas decked up as fearsome Vikings.

Olivia Dunne got excited by Halloween looks inspired by her

Olivia Dunne was pleased to see her fans dressing up for Halloween in costumes reminiscent of her famous appearances. Paul Skenes, her boyfriend's acquaintance, made one of these costumes.

She also shared some of the looks on her Instagram stories:

Olivia, who has an estimated net worth of more than $3.5 million, has built deep connections with her sponsors and fans. Dunne has established herself as a strong contender, thanks to her accomplishments both inside and outside of the arena.

Dunne is very active with The Livvy Fund, her charity. She has never had any trouble netting name, image and likeness deals, and the organization helps other female college athletes do the same.

She recently spoke with Forbes about the seven-figure NIL transactions she has secured. Amidst all that, she's getting ready for her last season as a collegiate athlete.