In Photos: Madison Lowe shows off furry family in new photos with husband Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays was one of the league's biggest unsung hero this season. Now, the infielder is making the most of his offseason after the Rays' untimely postseason exit.

In a heartmarming Instagram montage, Brandon's wife, Madison, paid tribute to the couple's adorable dog, Collie Flower. In response to the photos, fans gushed with comments of support and love.

It has been a big year for Brandon Lowe. In January, the pair welcomed a son after years of invitro-fertilization treatments. Thankfully, their efforts were rewarded and they became proud parents.

However, despite getting out to a strong start to the season, Lowe's Tampa Bay Rays met an untimely exit. Outscored by the Texas Rangers 11-1 over the course of the two-game AL Wild Card playoff, there remains much work to be done by Lowe and his teammates to get back in shape for 2024.

In 2023, Brandon Lowe appeared in 105 games for the Tampa Bay Rays at second base, with an additional four appearances coming in the DH slot. The 29-year old slashed .231/.328/.443 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs.

A native of Virginia, Lowe was selected by the Rays in the 3rd round of the 2015 draft. In 2018, he made his MLB debut, and won both an All-Star nod and a third-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, after hitting .270 with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs.

2024 will represent the final year of Brandon Lowe's six-year, $24 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. Although he has a club option for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, some believe that the Rays may be interested in offering him an extension before long.

Brandon Lowe and wife Madison are the proud parents of two lucky little ones

During the trying years of attempting to conceive, Collie Flower acted as a loveable substitute for the Lowe family. Now, after having welcomed a son, Brandon and Madison have not forgotten their adorable pup.

After a historic 13-0 start to the season, the Rays ceded the top spot in the AL East to the Baltimore Orioles. As such, their season hinged on the AL Wild Card playoff, which did not go their way. At least now, Lowe and Madison can enjoy their first Christmas as parents, this time of one furry baby and one human one.