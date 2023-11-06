In Photos: Madisyn Seager shines in spectacular 'Parade Edition' baseball attire, ending the season in style

Madisyn Seager, Corey Seager's wife, was decked up in a special suit for the Texas Rangers Championship parade in Arlington. She wore a special jacket with his name to commemorate the franchise's first World Series win.

Madisyn and Corey Seager have been married for almost three years now. The couple were childhood sweethearts and were dating since high school. Throughout Corey's epic career, Madisyn has been by his side supporting him.

It was a similar story during the 2023 postseason as Corey Seager helped the Rangers to a World Series winm earning his second Fall Classic MVP. To celebrate the special win, the franchise announced a victory parade in their home city of Arlington.

To celebrate the event, Madisyn Seager wore a special Rangers baseball jacket in the team's colours. On its back, she had Seager's name and the #5. On its sleeves was a special "MVP" tag was attached to celebrate Corey's MVP win. The inner pocket of the jacket contained a Rangers 2023 Champions logo stitched.

She sported the red jacket with a pair of jeans and pointed heals. Seager carried a black hangbag along with the attire as she posted pictures of herself on her Instagram story.

Madisyn Seager's outfit from the Rangers victory parade

Corey Seager's Texas Rangers short on numbers for championship parade

By no means a crowd of 500 to 600 thousand is small for a victory parade. Yet when compared to other celebrations, the Arlington crowd for the Rangers championship parade was very small, considering it was the first World Series win in franchise history in 62 years.

In the recent past, cities like Houston pulled numbers of two million. The Astros victory parade for 2022 was grand. Even a small market for baseball, Washington garnered a crowd of 800 thousand when the Nationals won their first ever franchise title in 2019.

The crowd in Chicago had five million in attendance when the Cubs broke the curse in 2016.