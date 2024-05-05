In Photos: Mets' Harrison Bader honors Jewish roots with custom Star of David belt on field

Harrison Bader seems to be getting along well with the New York Mets. New York seems to be growing on him, though it's not his first time in the state, as Bader was comfortable with the New York Yankees in his previous tenure. However, that was short-lived as he embarked on a short journey with the Cincinnati Reds.

Getting back to New York seems to have been good for the center fielder, as Bader's production with the Mets gets better every day. Bader has Jewish heritage, as his father is Jewish and his mother is Italian.

The slugger was recently noticed wearing a Star of David on his belt to represent his Jewish heritage. Bader's blue belt with the Mets was customized to honor his roots. The right side of the belt had his number 44, while the left side had the Star of David engraved.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Star of David was white in color and engraved on the loop of his belt, while his number was gold. See the photos below:

Harrison Bader wore a necklace to support Gaza hostages

While there are several reasons for Harrison Bader to wear the Star of David, it has been reported that the 29-year-old wears it to support his roots. Fans have also supported Bader for being proud of his heritage.

Bader also wore a necklace during spring training to show his support for the hostages in Gaza. The necklace was presented to him by a Jewish fan at a game.

Expand Tweet

Harrison Bader is holding a batting clip of .283 with a .320 OBP and .657 OPS. The slugger has one home run and seven RBIs in 92 appearances at the plate.

Meanwhile, the Mets have gotten off to a middling start to the season and following a 3-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays, stand at 16-17. This is good for fourth in the NL East, so the team will be looking to find some consistency and try to climb the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback