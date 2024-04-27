In Photos: Mets showcase local pride with NYC-printed baseballs & bases for City Connect games

This season, the New York Mets will show their hometown pride with more than just their uniforms at their City Connect home games. Along with their stylish new uniforms, the team has also added baseballs and bases that were uniquely designed to honor the spirit of New York City.

The baseballs feature the iconic "NYC" acronym in the Mets’ traditional font, a bold statement that encapsulates the team’s deep roots in the Big Apple. The bases are also one-of-a-kind, featuring designs that celebrate what the city is all about. On one side, the year 2024 is proudly displayed to mark this season, which will be the first time a team from New York joins the City Connect movement. On the other side, the letters "IYKYK," which mean "if you know, you know," are shown alongside the Mets’ logo in a bright purple color.

These new additions to the Mets City Connect games will feature alongside their recently unveiled uniforms.

These addition to the City Connect games align with the broader theme of the New York Mets’ new uniforms, which themselves are a departure from the team’s classic orange and blue. The dark grey jerseys adorned with pinstripes boldly display "NYC" across the chest, embodying the heart of the city. The purple details on the sleeves are a nod to the famous 7-Line train, a beloved symbol of New York City’s vibrancy and energy.

The Mets released their City Connect jerseys last week, showing an array of references to the concrete jungle.

The attention to design goes beyond looks. Every part of the uniform is a symbol of something related to New York City’s culture and landmarks. From the concrete sidewalks represented by the grey color to the subway system motifs integrated into the pinstripes, every aspect reflects the team’s connection to its hometown.

This unveiling comes at an important time for the Mets, as they seek to re-engage with their fans after a challenging season. Despite a rocky start which saw them 0-5, the team’s current standing in the National League East reflects their resilience and determination, as they now stand at 13-11.

With these new features, the Mets are not only showing how much they care about their team, but also honoring the city that has been their home for so long and given them new baseball energy on the field.

