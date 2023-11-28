In Photos: Mike Trout drives in style courtesy of his incredible $341,000 car collection ft. Chevy Corvette Stingray

Mike Trout might have had a season to forget playing for the Los Angeles Angels, but in no way has his brand value decreased, as he keeps on being the face of the franchise. Monetary success and numerous endorsements have followed his prowess at the plate and he has invested it into the things he is passionate about – cars.

The 32-year-old has been selected to the MLB All-Star team 11 times; the only year he hasn't been selected is 2020. His three victories and four second-place finishes in the American League MVP race are records. In addition, he has nine Silver Slugger awards. His new 12-year contract, which was signed in 2019, was the second-highest in North American sports with a total value of $426 million.

With all that money it is no secret that Mike Trout likes to buy things that he loves the most. He has a luxury car collection that can go up to speeds as fast as he hits those home runs out of the ballpark.

List of luxury cars owned by Mike Trout

One of his earliest luxury additions, Trout had a Mercedes S-Class AMG that was worth more than $150,000 when it came out.

Mercedes SClass AMG and Chevy Silverado Midnight edition

Not all of his car collection are purchases, as the slugger was gifted a special Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Edition for winning the 2015 All-Star MVP award. The car was worth $65,000.

Also another luxury car addition to his accolades, Trout won the 2014 All-Star MVP and was awarded the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for his performance in the showcase encounter. The car was worth $58,000 when it came out.

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and Ford F150

Apart from his Chevrolet collection, he also owns a Ford F-150 Raptor that has a 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 engine with 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. The F-150 Raptor is quite fast for a truck that weighs nearly 6,000 lbs. It is worth more than $76,000 currently.

