IN PHOTOS: MLB royalty Jose Canseco's daughter Josie strikes pose for Montce Swim's latest swimwear campaign

Josie Canseco has taken social media by storm with her latest modeling campaign for Montce Swim. She posted a number of stories on Instagram posing in different swimwears and dresses for the company.

Josie Canseco, is the daughter of former MLB player Jose Canseco. He majorly played for the Oakland Athletics where he formed a formidable pairing with Mark McGwire as both players went onto be called the Bash Brothers.

Josie is a famous model who also has some acting experience. She has appeared on the Playboy magazine and also walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018.

Her latest photoshoot showed her taking to Instagram to post pictures from her shoot for Montce Swim, a brand that specialises in comfortable swimwear for women.

"Montce specializes in fit-focused bikinis & swimwear, designed to inspire confidence & compliments," their website reads.

She wore a blue floral swimsuit fir in her first story and followed it up with a cream satin coloured dress. She also wore a silk textured swimwear two-pieces.

Josie Canseco's stories

Josie's father, Jose Canseco shocked the world when he released his book 'Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big' in which he admitted to using steroids for personal growth. He also named several others who he knew were using steroids like him.

This sent shockwaves throughout the baseball world, including his teammate McGwire and has kept him in the limelight ever since. However, his public image hasn't come in the way of his daughter's career.

Josie Canseco's conflicting relationship with her father Jose Canseco

Josie Canseco doesn't hold back when it comes to talking about her troubled relationship with her father. In 2021, she said the daughter-father weren't on talking terms after Jose called out her boyfriend Logan Paul on Twitter.

In a recent interview, she responded to fans who called her out for privleged upbringing as she stated she barely met her ends while growing up because their family went bankrupt because of her father.

Despite these troubles, the pair is often spotted together in public events.

