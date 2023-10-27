In Photos: MLB sensation Zac Gallen showcases exquisite choice with $45,095 San Tan Ford customs Bronco Badlands soft top car

Zac Gallen, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ pitching sensation, is not only making waves on the baseball field but also in the automotive realm. The MLB star recently unveiled his latest acquisition, a stunning Ford Bronco Badlands soft top, customized by San Tan Ford Customs. Gallen, known for his exquisite taste, took to social media to showcase the $45,095 beauty and express his gratitude to San Tan Customs for their meticulous work.

San Tan Ford, a prominent Ford dealership based in Phoenix, Arizona, has gained recognition for its exceptional customization services. The dealership, under the San Tan Ford Customs banner, specialized in tranforming ordinary Ford vehicles into personalized masterpieces. Gallen’s Bronco joins the ranks of his other customized rides, including a previously shared Ford F-150 from the same dealership.

Zac Gallen will be taking the mound for the World Series opener.

As the Diamondbacks gear up for the 2023 World Series against the Texas Rangers, Gallen’s choice of wheels adds an extra layer of style to his off-field persona. The announcement that Gallen will start Game 1 of the World Series further solidifies his position as a key player for the Diamondbacks. This marks a significant moment in Gallen’s career, as he joins an exclusive group of Diamondbacks pitchers who have started a World Series game.

Zac Gallen was announced as the starter for Game 1 of the World Series against Texas Rangers’ Nathan Eovaldi.

Gallen’s on-field performance during the regular season, with 34 starts and a 3.47 ERA, has earned him the honor of leading the charge in the Fall Classic. His All-Star Game appearance and previous Cy Young Award considerations highlights his prowess on the mound. The Diamondbacks, having secured their spot in the World Series, are set to face the Rangers in a highly anticipated matchup.

On the opposing side, the Rangers will rely on the experienced arm of Nathan Eovaldi for Game 1. Eovaldi, despite a mid-season setback with a forearm strain, has demonstrated his postseason prowess, making him a formidable opponent for the Diamondbacks. As the baseball world eagerly awaits the showdown, Zac Gallen’s off-field flair, exemplified by his custom Ford Bronco, adds a touch of glamour to the World Series narrative.