In Photos: MLB star Cole Tucker's fiancée Vanessa Hudgens radiates elegance in a dazzling slit dress at the Met Gala 2023

At the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, MLB star Cole Tucker's fiancee Vanessa Hudgens attracted attention as she walked the red carpet in a flowing black and white dress with cutouts and a thigh-high slit. Vanessa accessorised her appearance with sparkling jewels, including her engagement ring from fiancé Cole Tucker.

"Michaelkors wanted galactic ballerina glam- so that’s exactly what we did 😉 @MACcosmetics #macpartner #metgala #macbackstage" - Vanessa Hudgens

This year's event had the subject "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty," and it was a wonderful opportunity to remember the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

"MET GALA ♥️ with my love @michaelkors 📸 @amberasaly" - Vanessa Hudgens

More Met Gala goodies:

"More met gala goodies 📸@amberasaly" - Vanessa Hudgens

Here are a few behind-the-scenes stunning pictures.

"Stepping out and stepping it up. Take a behind-the-scenes look at our guests as they make their way to the 2023 Met Gala. Featured: Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt, Vanessa Hudgens and Lea Michele all in custom Michael Kors Collection. #MichaelKorsCollection #MetGala" - Michael Kors

Just a few weeks had passed after the Tubi premiere of Vanessa's most recent film, "Dead Hot," before she showed up at this year's benefit for The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her engagement to Cole Tucker on social media

Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her engagement on Instagram a few days after the news of her engagement first surfaced. She captioned the sweet photo of her and her fiancé, Cole Tucker -

"YES.We couldn't be happier."

Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks

Vanessa and the baseball pro nestled up together against a beautiful Parisian setting in the photo, which can be seen below. She appeared to be wearing an engagement ring with an oval-cut diamond set in platinum.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier 🤍 "- Vanessa Hudgens

Cole Tucker and Hudgens have been dating for two-years now and Tucker proposed to her at the end of 2022. Although the location of Cole's proposal is unknown, the pair shared pictures from their romantic trip to Paris in November.

