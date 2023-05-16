In Photos: MLB star Justin Verlander honors wife Kate Upton with sweetest shoutout on Mother’s Day - "Vivi and I are so lucky to have you"

New York Mets star Justin Verlander had the cutest Mother's Day wish for his wife Kate Upton.

The All-Star uploaded adorable pictures featuring Kate and their little daughter Genevieve. In the first picture, Verlander and Upton looked stunning in formals while in another, Upton was watching Verlander's baseball game with their daughter Vivi.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there… but especially my amazing wife. Vivi and I are so lucky to have you. I love you kateupton!," Verlander captioned his post.

Here are the pics:

Upton and Verlander are one of the most powerful and romantic couples. After five years of dating, they got married in November 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, a year later.

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton rocked 2020 MLB All-Star red carpet with daughter Vivi

New York Mets Introduce Justin Verlander

In 2022, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander appeared on the red carpet of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game with a very special visitor: Genevieve, their gorgeous daughter.

The three members of the family gathered for pictures at the L.A. Live event, with Genevieve taking center stage between her mom and dad.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today. … He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career. It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you justinverlander!" - Kate Upton

Verlander has been selected to nine MLB All-Star games and has led the AL five times in strikeouts, earning run average and wins. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2006. For the first time, he led the AL with both wins and strikeouts in 2009.

He had his most productive season in 2011, which featured his second no-hitter of his career against the Toronto Blue Jays. By the end of the season, Verlander had earned the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award, the Sporting News Player of the Year Award, the AL Cy Young Award and the Pitching Triple Crown.

