In Photos: Nestor Cortes Jr. dons GUCCI GG Jacket at airport alongside Yankees teammate Clarke Schmidt

Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees are back from their two-game series against the Diablos Rojos del México. Cortes Jr. recently shared his airport looks on Instagram with fellow pitcher Clarke Schmidt.

Cortes donned the GUCCI GG Jacket with a white inner T-shirt, while Schmidt wore a chequered dark blue suit with matching pants.

The Yankees lost both games to the Diablos Rojos del México. The first game was 4-3, while the second ended with a score of 8-5.

This exhibition series marks the end of the Yankees' spring training games. They now look ahead to their season opener against the Houston Astros on March 28.

Nestor Cortes Jr. to take the mound for the Yankees' season opener

The Yankees are shorthanded as Gerrit Cole, their ace, won't be available on Opening Day and even more post-that. Nestor Cortes Jr., next in line, should take the mound for the season opener at Minute Maid Park.

“I’ve kind of always been the up-and-down guy earlier in my career, at best a fifth starter,” Cortes told beat reporter Bryan Hoch.

“I was able to get the All-Star [appearance] under my belt, but this [Opening Day assignment] was far-fetched for me. I’m just happy that Aaron Boone and the organization have the trust in me to go out there for the first game.”

Before making the call on Cortes Jr., Rodon was considered. However, this interrupted Carlos Rodon's throwing schedule, leaving Marcus Stroman and Cortes the other alternative options.

According to Sports Illustrated, Stroman was offered the starting opportunity. However, he chose to start for the home opener scheduled for April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Luis Gill has been added to the rotation in place of Gerrit Cole. Cole is struggling with an elbow injury and is expected to be out for at least a month.

Cortes Jr. is coming off an injury-marred season but hopes to achieve his 2022 form. Houston Astros' Framber Valdez will be the opposing pitcher on Opening Day.

