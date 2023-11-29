In Photos: Newly weds Nestor Cortes Jr. with wife Alondra bask in honeymoon bliss in Altos de Chavon, a 16th-century Mediterranean–style village

New York Yankees ace Nestor Cortes Jr. married his longtime partner, Alondra G. Estresa Russy, this weekend. The couple has flown to a 16th-century Mediterranean-style village, Altos de Chavon, to enjoy their honeymoon.

Recently, his wife shared pictures from their blissful vacation on Instagram. The couple can be seen enjoying their time, visiting various locations and enjoying each other's company.

Nestor Cortes Jr. and his wife enjoying vacation

The couple is using their off time to the fullest before a grueling 162-game season next year.

Many Yankees teammates, including Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton, attended his wedding ceremony.

A bit about Nestor Cortes Jr.'s wife, Alondra Russy

Hailing from Caguas, Puerto Rico, Russy was born on Aug. 16, 1996. However, she grew up in Miami, Florida, completed her high school at Everglades and studied at Florida Career College. She has two sisters: Dalila Ruiz Rucci and Katie Esteras.

Russy has been dating Cortes since Nov. 2015. The Yankee ace proposed to her after the 2022 All-Star Week

Nestor Cortes Jr.'s up-and-down MLB career

The New York Yankees selected the left-hander in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. However, he could not make his debut during his first stint with the Yankees and was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 2017.

He made the opening-day roster for the Orioles as a relief pitcher in 2018 and eventually threw his first pitch in March. However, it didn't end the way he would have liked, having gone for a grand slam by Josh Donaldson. The next day, the Orioles demoted him back to minors.

The Orioles returned him to the Yankees in 2019, and he eventually made his debut with the Yankees, striking out seven hitters and two earned runs in five innings.

The Yankees transferred Cortes to the Seattle Mariners on Nov. 25, 2019, for $28,300 in international bonus pool money. Cortes allowed 13 runs in 7.2 innings pitched for the Mariners in an injury-plagued 2020 season.

He came to the Bronx again for the third time and started proving himself as a reliable arm in the bullpen. His best season came in 2022, earning an All-Star selection, a career-best 12-4 record and a 2.44 ERA across 158.1 innings pitched.

