In Photos: Nike drops Jackie Robinson Air Max ‘86 to commemorate MLB's annual JRD & movement 42

MLB and Nike celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Monday, April 15. 77 years ago, Robinson made his MLB debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers, which has since been marked as the day when the league's color barrier was broken.

Ahead of the occasion, the Swoosh label has dropped the iconic Jackie Robinson Air Max '86 to commemorate MLB's annual JRD & Movement 42.

Nike has regularly released sneakers to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day, including the Dunk Low in 2022 and the Air Force One Low last year.

Inspired by his team jersey, this unique edition boasts thorough detailing (0:22), like "metallic lace dubré, lace eyelets, and the unique number 42 patch on the tongue."

The shoe's design includes a combination perforated midnight navy upper with a "cell mudguard, a white midsole, and a gum rubber outsole." It also includes two sets of laces with beautiful metallic gold highlights, in honor of number 42.

Inside, the insole has special patches commemorating Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, 2024. This release pays tribute to Robinson's influence and Nike's commitment to recognizing his impact on sports and society. The sneaker will be released on April 15.

Nats joins Dodgers in their honor walk to Jackie Robinson statue at Center Field Plaza

It has now become a tradition for the Los Angeles Dodgers to walk in full displays (ofcourse, No. 42 jerseys) at the Jackie Robinson statue at Center Field Plaza of Dodger Stadium.

This was the fourth straight year following the tradition and this time the members of the opposing team, the Washington Nationals joined them.

Nicole Whiteman, CEO of Dodgers Foundation, kicked off the ceremony by addressing a group of young Black Americans who were honored by the Jackie Robinson Foundation. This was followed by speeches from both managers.

“All we talk about with the Dodgers and doing something that’s bigger than ourselves,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

"There’s no better person that exemplified that than Jackie Robinson. He had a big burden in his life to be a professional baseball player, taking on all the negativity and hate toward him, his wife, his kids and still persevere,” he added.

Later in the day, the Nationals defeated the Dodgers 6-4.

