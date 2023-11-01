In Photos: Olivia Dunne and LSU teammate conquer Halloween as fearless Vikings

LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia Dunne was in full Halloween spirit. The internet sensation was seen adorning a Vikings Halloween outfit with her LSU teammate Elena Arenas.

Dunne posted the picture on her Instagram story, where the two girls are totally conquering as fearless Vikings.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne with her teammate in Halloween outfit.

Fans dressed up as Olivia Dunne on Halloween

The gifted gymnast once again showed the power of her social media presence and community influence. Olivia showed her close relationship with her audience by sharing a heartfelt gesture on Instagram with her fans.

In an effort to commemorate Halloween and express gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support, Dunne posted a series of heartfelt photos to her Instagram stories. These pictures featured her fans who had chosen to look like her for the occasion.

With an estimated net worth of over $3.5 million, Olivia has successfully cultivated meaningful relationships with her sponsors and followers in a world where digital influence and social media are becoming more and more prevalent. Dunne's achievements both inside and outside of the arena have established her as a formidable competitor.

In 2014, Dunne made her competitive debut at the American Classic, placing 28th overall. After that, she competed in the U.S. Classic and placed 12th overall. She attained senior status in 2018. Despite the US not sending a squad, she represented her club at the 2018 City of Jesolo Trophy. She finished in 15th place overall.

She was only able to compete on uneven bars at the 2018 U.S. Classic due to an ankle ailment. In terms of Olivia Dunne's private life, she is presently seeing MLB player Paul Skenes. Dunne's dorm roommate, a mutual friend, introduced the couple to one another.