In Photos: Orioles ace Corbin Burnes shares pictures of newborn twin daughters

Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes continues to be one of the best pitchers in the game, however, the former Cy Young Award winner has more to celebrate than just his success on the field. On Friday, Corbin and his wife Brooke welcome their two newest additions to their family.

On Friday, June 28, Brooke and Corbin Burnes welcomed their newborn twin daughters Charlotte and Harper to the world. Burnes took to social media to not only share photos of his newborn babies but to praise his loving wife Brooke for her strength throughout the pregnancy, as well as being an amazing mother to their two daughters and their son Carter.

"6/28/24- My amazing wife brought our twins Charlotte and Harper into this world. I’m so proud of how she got through this pregnancy with so many unknowns. She is an amazing mother and can’t wait to watch her teach our little girls how to be amazing just like her. Carter is having a blast being a big brother #girldad" - @corbinburnes

It is an amazing blessing for the couple, whose family tripled in size this weekend. Prior to the birth of his twin daughters, Burnes was placed on paternity leave by the Baltimore Orioles so he could be with his wife and family for this momentous occasion. Their son Carter was born in 2022. Congratulations to both Brooke and Corbin Burnes.

Corbin Burnes continues to dominate on the mound while also being a loving father and husband

The Baltimore Orioles ace has been excellent yet again this season, proving why he is among the best in the game. Through 106.2 innings of work, Burnes currently owns a 9-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and 99 strikeouts. His work on the mound is undoubtedly impressive, however, he makes sure to keep his wife and children a priority.

"Happy Birthday!! Another year wiser and yet I’m lucky enough you still put up with me. Each year that passes we have more and more fun and Carter and I love you more and more. Happy birthday my beautiful wife" - @Corbinburnes

Burnes is not particularly active on social media, however, the majority of his posts are related to his family. The former Milwaukee Brewers star has documented his relationship with his wife Brooke, as well as their excitement for raising their son Carter. Now, the couple will welcome their twin daughters to their growing home.

