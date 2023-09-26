IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes presents Yankees legend Derek Jeter with archived photo of pair on the baseball field 

This week, Kansas City Chiefs quaterback Patrick Mahomes reunited with shortstop Derek Jeter of the MLB Hall of Fame.

Mahomes gave the New York Yankees icon a picture of the two of them when he was a little boy receiving an autograph from Jeter.

The picture recently went viral on social media. It depicts a young Patrick Mahomes standing with his hand inside an oversized glove.

He has a grin on his face when Jeter, dressed in pinstripes, stands next to him and places his hand on Mahomes' cap. The previous captain of the Yankees had also signed it.

The second picture has Mahomes gazing in astonishment at Jeter as the now retired star holds the autographed photo in his hand.

Pat Mahomes Sr. spent 11 years of his life playing in the MLB. All of Mahomes Jr.'s upbringing was spent around ballparks, including his time in New York. Despite the fact that Mahomes Sr. played for the Mets, his son remained cordial with their opponents across town.

A look at Derek Jeter's baseball career

Derek Jeter was a baseball shortstop, and now a businessman and former baseball executive.

The New York Yankees were Jeter's team for the entirety of his 20-year MLB career. In 2020, the year he first became eligible, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. From Sept. 2017 to Feb. 2022, he served as the Miami Marlins' chief executive officer and a partial team owner.

Jeter is a five-time World Series winner with the Yankees. He's recognized for his leadership, baserunning, batting and fielding, which were key factors in the success of the team's dynasty in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Jeter won 14 All-Star selections, a Roberto Clemente Award, two Hank Aaron Awards, five Gold Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards and five Gold Glove Awards.

Derek Jeter has received the greatest marketing attention from players of his generation and participates in a lot of product endorsements.