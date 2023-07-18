In Photos: Reds find it hard to fit Christian Encarnacion-Strand's long name on the back of his uniform

Christian Encarnacion-Strand has now made his MLB debut and is the player with the longest complete name in Major League history. The Cincinnati Reds prospect receives credit for 27 characters when both first and last names are taken into account. Simeon Woods Richardson of the Minnesota Twins, who made his debut in 2022 with a 22-character name, is easily beaten by that.

Encarnacion-Strand was given a promotion by the Reds on Monday (July 17) afternoon. Manager David Bell batted him seventh in the lineup as Cincinnati's designated hitter against the San Francisco Giants. The Reds shared a photo of Encarnacion-Strand's jersey back in the tweet announcing his arrival.

"Christian Encarnacion-Strand is already a name for the record books," MLB tweeted.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand gives Cincinnati's lineup another powerful hitter

At 23, the Oklahoma State player selected in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft is a top 80-100 overall MLB prospect in one of baseball's best farm systems. In 316 plate appearances at Triple-A Louisville, he batted .331/.405/.637 with 20 home runs and 21 doubles — numbers consistent with his performance at earlier minor-league levels.

Encarnacion-Strand and Spencer Steer joined the Reds in a deal with the Minnesota Twins for right-hander Tyler Mahle in August of last year, just before the trade deadline.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand will be the 12th Reds player to make his major league debut this year and the team's 16th rookie overall in 2023. He has primarily played first base this season, although he has also had two appearances at third base and in the corner of the outfield.

Encarnacion-Strand has power and a respectable strikeout rate. He frequently swings at pitches outside of the strike zone, which can restrict his output.

