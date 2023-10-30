In Photos: Tommy Pham radiates luxury in $3,500 Gucci wardrobe from head to toe

Tommy Pham, the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder who has been around for a long time, dropped some impressive fits. One came a few months back when he put on all Gucci attire.

Pham had signed a one-year $6 million contract with the New York Mets at the start of the season. The veteran outfielder joined his sixth Major League club to land some success. However, things went wayward with the Mets organization, and they had to trade several players to cut their heavy payroll.

Despite turbulent moments, it didn't hamper Pham's off-the-field style as he looked dapper in Gucci clothes while arriving at Citi Field for a game on the 1st of July.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pham wore an oversized Gucci Boutique Print T-shirt worth $590, off-white and with a cotton texture.

Gucci T-shirt

Going with the T-shirt, the 35-year-old wore a camel light matte nylon trousers worth $1700 with green and red stripes on the side.

Gucci Jogging Pants

Pham also wore a $750 Supreme Sneaker, a beige-colored shoe with blue leather detail on the heel. He also sported a cotton canvas cap worth $460.

Gucci Sneaker

Gucci baseball cap

Tommy Pham's X-factor is his work ethic

While leaving the Mets, Tommy Pham said the organization didn't work hard enough. The veteran blamed the position players for not putting in enough effort during training or trying to improve their play. Some fans thought Pham was critical despite being with the team for a few months.

But 87 days after his trade to the Diamondbacks, he was in the World Series. Manager Torey Lovullo credited Pham with bringing the leadership to the clubhouse and proving to be a crucial fit for the team with his work ethic and determination.