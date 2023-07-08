IN PHOTOS: Top prospect Brayden Taylor's girlfriend congratulates him on breakout season ahead of MLB draft

As the MLB Draft 2023 approaches, Texas Christian University's Brayden Taylor is making waves.

Adding to the excitement, Taylor's girlfriend Abby Ogard took to social media to express her admiration and congratulate him on his impressive performances in the College World Series.

With Brayden's remarkable performances in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he has solidified his position as the face of TCU athletics. However, it was during his third season with the Horned Frogs where he set the single-season home run record, leaving fans astounded by his raw talent.

Beaming with happiness, Taylor's girlfriend Abby wrote:

"SO proud of YOU! You’re the best person I know and a hell of a ball player, too. Thanks for letting me be a part of this journey & go frogs."

In a remarkable journey from flying under the radar as a high school athlete to emerging as a top MLB Draft prospect, Taylor has made significant strides in his baseball career during his time at Texas Christian University.

His development has positioned him to potentially make history as the first first-round position player from the program. The 21-year-old has the following Scouting Grades:

Hit: 55 | Power: 55 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 55 | Overall: 55

Brayden Taylor's girlfriend Abby played soccer at TCU

Brayden Taylor with his girlfriend Abby

MLB Draft 2023 top prospect Brayden Taylor's girlfriend, Abby Ogard, has an impressive background in the sport of soccer.

During her Freshman year at Texas Christian University, she made seven appearances in her debut campaign.

However, in her Sophomore year, Abby missed the season due to an injury. Currently, she's studying strategic communication at the Texas Christian University and will graduate in 2024.

