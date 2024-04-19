In Photos: Trevor Bauer’s accuser Lindsey Hill shares moments between pitcher and agent Rachel Luba

Trevor Bauer has had a very difficult past three years, both in his career and personal life. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner was a highly sought-after player and signed a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.

But in June 2021, he was charged with assault allegations by Linsey Hill, which changed the whole course of his baseball career.

Years after the MLB and federal investigations, Bauer and the accuser eventually settled dueling defamation lawsuits. Since then, Lindsey has been largely living in a constant feud with Bauer and his manager, Rachel Luba.

Lindsey Hill recently posted a series of photos involving Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba, on X. The images were retrieved from the agent's private Instagram account.

Trevor Bauer was dropped from the LA Dodgers' roster immediately after the allegations surfaced in 2021, and later his contract was revoked, which left him looking for a ballclub in the middle of the season.

No teams were willing to take a chance on Bauer, and after one and a half tumultuous years, he ultimately signed with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the NPB for the 2023 season.

Trevor then signed with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico for the 2024 season and had an outing against the NY Yankees in the Mexico City Series, where he impressed with his picture-perfect arsenal on the mound.

Rachel Luba recently defended Trevor Bauer online

Years after the first allegation, Lindsey Hill hit back against Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba, saying that Bauer had agreed to a monetary settlement with her in the wake of his failed lawsuit.

Rachel Luba defended her client on X:

"Another lie from the first accuser... it just never ends."

Lindsey Hill replied in an X post, saying that:

"He sued me, it was HIS failed lawsuit. He dropped it and agreed to let me walk away with hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Take a look at the back and forth here:

While Bauer has been aiming to make a return to the MLB, no team has shown interest at this stage.

