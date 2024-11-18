In Photos: Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba documents ex-Dodgers pitcher's unique experience designing his dream car in Sweden

Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba documented the ex-Dodgers pitcher's unique experience while designing his dream car in Sweden. This includes test-driving a black carbon fiber body Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut in Angelholm.

Luba shared a wide array of images from the eventful day at the Koenigsegg headquarters on Instagram on Sunday. She posted several photos of cars as well as the interior of the headquarters.

She also wrote about the design of the car and what it means to the manufacturers of the iconic Swedish hypercar. In her post, she wrote:

"Got invited to the Koenigsegg headquarters in Sweden for @baueroutage to design his car, and it was definitely a highlight! 🏎️🛡️👻🇸🇪"

Furthermore, she discussed the iconic Ghost logo on the Jesko Absolut, which is a tribute to the "Ghost Squadron" of Sweden's Air Force, specifically the F10 Wing (Flygflottilj 10).

"The F10 Wing had a ghost as its squadron insignia, but after the wing was decommissioned, Christian von Koenigsegg acquired the site for his car production. To honor the history of the location and its connection to Swedish aviation excellence, Koenigsegg adopted the ghost emblem. It has since become an iconic symbol for the brand, signifying speed, precision, and a sense of mystery 👻🛩️🏎️"

Rachel Luba even shared a video of herself and Trevor Bauer taking turns to test drive the hypercar in the facility at Angelholm. Take a look at the video here:

A former NL Cy Young Award winner with the Reds, Trevor Bauer, produced a remarkable season pitching for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in 2024. Besides setting new league records, he helped the ballclub to their 17th LMB title in franchise history and the first in a decade.

Now, Bauer is thoroughly enjoying his role of promoting the sport in various European countries during the offseason.

Rachel Luba documented Trevor Bauer playing with the Czech and Swiss national baseball teams in Prague

Rachel Luba tagged alongside Trevor Bauer to Prague, Czech Republic when the pitcher was invited to promote the sport and play alongside the Czech and Swiss national baseball teams. Bauer met ballplayers from both camps and participated in the match by throwing some baseballs from the mound.

Luba shared some pictures from the event on social media:

After finding himself without a ballclub in 2023, Bauer signed with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars in 2023 and then with the Red Devils of Mexico in 2024 with the help of Luba. It will be interesting to see where Bauer heads next, as he is still hoping for a possible return to the MLB.

