In Photos: Vanessa Hudgens' enchanting Los Angeles mansion worth $7,500,000 featuring resort-style swimming pool

Actress Vanessa Hudgens moved to her next interior design endeavor after selling her tastefully remodeled Los Feliz house in March last year. Hudgens reportedly paid $7.5 million for her Los Angeles mansion, which was remodeled in a contemporary farmhouse design.

The backyard features an enormous infinity pool with a Baja shelf between an opulently spacious deck. The swimming pool gives a resort-style feel. Here're a few pictures of Hudgens' enchanting Los Angeles mansion worth $7,500,000.

Vanessa Hudgens' L.A. mansion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vanessa Hudgens' L.A. mansion.

Vanessa Hudgens' L.A. mansion.

Take a complete home tour here:

“When I’m in L.A., the first night that I’m home, I take a bath,” the actress told AD during a tour of her previous pad. “I always savor that first soak.”

Hudgens' lavish mansion has five bedrooms. The home has a large living room, several family rooms, a good-sized dining room, a contemporary kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a master bedroom with a separate dressing room and a stylish bathroom.

Vanessa Hudgens is set to tie the knot with MLB star Cole Tucker

Hudgens and Tucker became engaged in 2022, following their first sighting together in 2020. The details of Hudgens and Tucker's wedding are still to be confirmed, but it will undoubtedly be just as extravagant.

Hudgens had an amazing time during her bachelorette party with her girlfriends. Her ' bachelorette weekend with her pals, which was themed around baseball, was a huge success.

"We really did that"

Hudgens and Tucker formally declared their love on Instagram in Feb. 2021. During the same month, he discussed their affair candidly in an interview at MLB training camp.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he told reporters.

“But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa … ’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch (Keller) having his wife down, or Ke’Bryan (Hayes) having his girlfriend come down.

Hudgens made her big screen debut in the feature film Thirteen. She became well-known for her role as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series.

That led to a lot of popularity in mainstream media. Due to the first movie's success, Hudgens signed a recording contract with Hollywood Records, through which she put out two studio albums: Identifiedand V.