In Photos: Vecna comes to life as ex-MLB pitcher CC Sabathia induces 'Stranger Things’ vibes with family on Halloween

The former pitcher CC Sabathia, who spent 19 seasons with the Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, and Milwaukee Brewers, posted an eerie photo of his family on Instagram for Halloween .

Strange things happening in the Sabathia Household #SabathiaThings #strangerthings #sabathiahalloween - cc_sabathia

Sabathia and her family appeared to be avid fans of the Netflix series "Stranger Things," as seen by their appearances dressed like the show's characters. Sabathia was decked up as "Vecna," one of the primary antagonists from "Stranger Things" season four. He had a striking resemblance to the creepy humanoid creature with the costume's vines and black skin.

With four kids, Sabathia and his wife Amber have a large, loving family. They have two sons and two daughters.

In 2021, Amber announced that she would be becoming a baseball agent with CAA. She said in a statement:

"Having a front row seat alongside CC's career throughout the past two decades provided me with critical insight and experience in business, marketing and philanthropy. I recognize my unique ability to support, advise and lead all facets of the process with players and their families."

CC Sabathia took to Twitter to express his immense pride and heartfelt congratulations to Amber.

I’ve dedicated my whole life to the game of baseball. Nobody has been more supportive and influential than @ambersabathia. So proud of this next chapter for you. If you need me, I’ll be in full-time dad mode on the golf course with some Js on. She’s built for this!! - CC_sabathia

CC Sabathia's accomplishments and rewards

In 2001, Sabathia debuted in the major leagues with the Indians. Having spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career with the Indians, Sabathia was awarded the 2007 Cy Young Award while playing for them. The biggest contract a pitcher had ever inked at the time, Sabathia signed a seven-year, $161 million deal with the New York Yankees during the 2008 offseason.

Sabathia won a World Series ring in 2009 and 2010, and he led Major League Baseball in wins both years when he was a member of the Yankees. Three consecutive Warren Spahn Awards were won by Sabathia, who was named an All-Star six times. He entered the MLB record book as the thirteenth pitcher to record 3,000 strikeouts in 2019.