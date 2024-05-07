In Photos: Walker Buehler's wife McKenzie spotted in stands as husband returns to Dodgers mound after 2 years

After nearly two years away, Walker Buehler finally returned to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since 2022 as he recovered from various injuries, with the most notable being the second Tommy John Surgery of his career.

"After two Tommy John surgeries, Walker Buehler returns to the mound tonight in his first major league start since June 2022. Here's what to expect." - @MLBONFOX

It had been a whopping 696 days between Walker Buehler's last start and his season debut on Monday night. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar was solid against the Miami Marlins on Monday considering his lengthy absence, throwing 4.0 innings with 4 strikeouts, while allowing 3 earned runs.

It was not only a big day for Walker, but the rest of the Buehler family as well. His wife McKenzie Buehler and their daughter Finley were in attendance during the Dodgers star's start. McKenzie, who has been by Walker's side since they started dating back in high school stole the show with her appearance all over Instagram.

McKenzie Buehler at the Dodgers game

It was a heartwarming scene to see McKenzie and Finley cheering on Walker Buehler as he made his long-awaited return to the mound.

Dave Roberts joked about how sore Walker Buehler would be following his first start in nearly 2 years

Although it was a relief to see Buehler make it through his start on Monday night without issues, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts laughed about how sore his whole body would be. The veteran manager said of Buehler,

"He's gonna wake up feeling like he got in a car accident."

Buehler's return to the pitching rotation is massive for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a few pitchers still sitting on the IL. Clayton Kershaw, Evan Phillips, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin are a few of the pitchers sidelined with various injuries.

