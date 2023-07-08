In Photos: Wyatt Langford's girlfriend exudes pride as Florida Gators standout awaits selection in MLB Draft

Wyatt Langford's girlfriend Hallie Bryant could not contain her excitement and pride as she eagerly awaits the outcome of the MLB Draft 2023.

She believes this next chapter in their lives will be an exhilarating adventure, and cannot wait to see where their journey takes them. With an unwavering belief in their abilities, she views it as "them against the world."

Taking to Instagram, Miss Bryant wrote:

"Proud of you 36🤍 You are an amazing player and an even better person. Your mark will not soon be forgotten. I can’t wait to see where this next chapter in life takes us. It’s you and me against the world.🫶🏼

In response, the Florida Gators standout responded with a heartwarming reply writing:

"Thank you baby, so thankful for all your support! I love you!"

Hallie is in her sophomore year and plays softball for South Florida Bulls.

She is also majoring in Health Sciences at the University of Florida.

Langford made waves in high school by excelling in not just one, but three sports. However, he joined the University of Florida to focus on baseball.

Despite a relatively quiet freshman year, Langford's sophomore season in 2022 was nothing short of extraordinary. He emerged as a key player for the Gators, quickly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. Wyatt's outstanding performance also earned him All-American honors.

Langford's dominance at the plate was unparalleled in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). He led the conference in home runs, smashing an impressive 26 long balls during the season. This feat also tied him with Matt LaPorta's single-season record for the Gators, solidifying his place in the program's history. Langford had the honor of representing Team USA last summer, further enhancing his reputation as one of the premier hitters in the 2023 MLB Draft class.

Wyatt Langford proposed to his girlfriend Hallie Bryant

MLB Draft 2023 prospect Wyatt Langford proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Hallie Bryant in December 2022.

"I have never been more nervous or excited. I am so glad I get to spend the rest of life with my best friend. You mean the world to me and I am so blessed to have you." - Wyatt Langford

Wyatt chose a secluded beach, where the golden hues of the setting sun painted the sky, adding a touch of magic to the occasion.

However, all eyes are now on MLB Draft 2023 which is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 9 in Seattle. Wyatt ranks third in the prospect rankings list released by MLB.com.

