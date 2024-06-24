In Photos: Yankees CF Alex Verdugo, girlfriend Yamille Alcala & kids cheer for Mexico in Copa América by sporting national soccer team jerseys

Alex Verdugo showed his support for Selección Nacional de México in the Copa America tournament with his partner Yamille Alcala and his kids by wearing the team's jersey. He posted the photos on Instagram. The Yankees outfielder represented Team Mexico last year in the World Baseball Classic, and this year decided to cheer for the Mexico national soccer team.

“@dugie24 [Alex Verdugo’s Instagram handle] showing his support for @miseleccionmx in the Copa América tournament!” - MVP Sports Group, a sports service agency representing MLB elites.

The Mexican national soccer team reshared Vedugo’s post and urged fans worldwide to show their support for the national team in the tournament.

“180 million Mexicans around the world, Come on, Let’s go.” - translated from Spanish.

Image Credit: Selección Nacional de México / Instagram

Born and raised in America, Alex Verdugo has a unique connection to Mexico from his father’s side. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a second-rounder in 2014 and made his major league debut in 2017.

Around the same time, he was presented with an opportunity to play for Mexico due to his family heritage and he has been representing Mexico on the world stage since 2017.

Alex Verdugo welcomed a new member to his family

In March, Alex Verdugo was left out of the New York Yankees’ exhibition tour to play against the Diablos Rojos del Mexico at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium. He chose to stay with his long-time partner, Yamille Alcala, who was expecting their third child at that time.

He again took parental leave in April ahead of the Baltimore Orioles series. The couple then welcomed a daughter, joining his sons A.J. and Efrain.

Verdugo recently shared a heartfelt note to his father and gave a special surprise to his mother on her birthday.