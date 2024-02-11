In Photos: Yankees flamethrower Nestor Cortes and wife Alondra pinned their attendance at Drake concert in Nashville

New York Yankees southpaw Nestor Cortes is married to Alondra Russy. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Miami on Nov. 25, 2023. The couple is active on social media and shared their glimpses of vacation in Puerto Rico.

Only a couple of weeks are left for spring training as players enjoy their last bit before the grueling 162-game schedule. So, tapping on this opportunity, Cortes and Alondra recently attended Canadian rapper Drake's concert in Nashville.

Alondra posted glimpses of them enjoying this concert and shared it with her followers on Instagram.

Who is Nestor Cortes' wife, Alondra Russy?

Hailing from Caguas, Puerto Rico, Alondra Russy was born on August 16, 1996. She was raised in Miami, where she attended Everglades High School in Miramar, Florida. Russy has two sisters: Dalila Ruiz Rucci and Katie Esteras.

She has more than 6K followers on Instagram and uses her handle to post travel diaries, game-day experience and fashion insights.

Alondra and Cortes have been dating each other since November 2015. The Yankees pitcher proposed to her during the 2022 All-Star week.

Nestor Cortes is among many Yankees to arrive for training

Training has started in the Yankees camp and Nestor Cortes has joined some of his teammates at the Yankees’ training complex in Tampa, Fla. According to Bryan Hoch, other renowned Yankees lately observed at the complex include Carlos Rodon, Aaron Judge, Oswaldo Cabrera, Jasson Domínguez, DJ LeMahieu, Jonathan Loáisiga, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells.

Spring Training is less than two weeks away, and the Yankees, who have assembled quite the roster, are looking to claim a postseason spot in 2024. Cortes followed a strong All-Star campaign in 2022 with an injury-marred 2023 season. He went 5-2 for a 4.97 ERA in 12 starts.

The Yankees need him to regain his 2022 form and spearhead the rotation along with Gerrit Cole, Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt.

