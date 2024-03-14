In Photos: Yankees' Gerrit Cole’s wife shares precious moments of kids Caden & Everett bonding with David Freese’s children

Recently, Gerrit Cole's sons were seen bonding with former World Series MVP David Freese's children. In some heartfelt pictures shared by Amy Cole (Gerrit's wife), she re-posted the images shared by Mairin Freese (David's wife) on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Screenshot of Amy Cole's story on Instagram

In the picture above, the two youngest children are seen sitting and looking at each other (on the right) and then all posing for a picture together (on the left)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gerrit Cole's sons Cade and Everett are avid baseball fans and often accompany their mother Amy Cole to Gerrit's Yankees games. David and Mairin Freese had two sons watched their father's final years in the big league until the player hung up his cleats in 2019 with the LA Dodgers.

When Gerrit Cole made the switch from the Pirates to the Astros in 2018, he credited his pitching arsenal and the ability to keep a cool head during trying times to David Freese, who was his teammate at Pittsburgh for two years from 2016 to 2017.

The duo has continued their camaraderie off the field, which appearst to have transcended into their families and children bonding together years after David Freese retired from the MLB.

Gerrit Cole's right elbow strain has caused the Yankees serious trouble ahead of Opening day

On Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that the incumbent AL Cy Young Award winner, Gerrit Cole, underwent an MRI on his right elbow. It has yet to be conclusively diagnosed, as he has been sidelined from starting for New York on Opening Day 2024.

During his only spring training outing against the Blue Jays, Gerrit Cole suffered at the mound as he was taken to the cleaners by DH Vogelbach in the top of the first, thereby limiting Cole to only two innings pitched in that game. Since then, Gerrit threw a 47-pitch simulation game two days later and showcased evident discomfort in his pitching elbow.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.