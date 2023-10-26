In Photos: Yankees legend Derek Jeter's awe-inspiring $6,500,000 New York castle

Derek Jeter, the legendary New York Yankees shortstop, once called a spectacular castle in Greenwood Lake, New York, his home. Acquiring the 4.01-acre property in 2003 for a modest $425,000, Jeter later transformed it into a regal fortress befitting a five-time World Series champion. However, with a move to Florida and no need for the sprawling compound, Jeter enlisted the property for sale.

The castle, aptly nicknamed the "Gem on the Lake" in its official listing, made its debut on the market in June 2018 with an eye-watering price tag of $14.8 million. Despite its grandeur and lakeside charm, the property stayed on the market without finding a buyer. After over four years of unsuccessful attempts, Jeter's castle is now set to go to auction, commencing with an opening bid of $6.5 million.

A look into Derek Jeter’s castle:

Situated approximately 45 miles northwest of Yankee Stadium, Jeter's castle stands as a testament to luxury and extravagance. Boasting nearly 700 feet of shoreline along Greenwood Lake, the property features captivating views, lush gardens, and even a replica of the Statue of Liberty. The castle's exterior is adorned with fountains, a waterfall, and a multistory turret, adding to its medieval charm.

The tour inside the MLB legend’s house reveals its 12,590 square feet of living space, encompassing six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and five half baths. The interior exudes opulence with spacious rooms, high ceilings, and intricately designed archways. The castle hosts multiple kitchens, each equipped with top-quality appliances, making it a culinary haven. Additionally, it boasts a home gym, game room, bar, library, and a home office.

The exterior is equally enchanting, featuring an infinity pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and expansive green spaces. The castle's strategic location near Greenwood Lake offers not only breathtaking scenery but also convenient access to the marina.

Originally completed in 1903 and known as the Tiedemann Castle, Jeter's former home holds historical significance, with his maternal grandfather having grown up there after being adopted by the Tiedemann family. With its blend of history, luxury, and picturesque surroundings, Jeter's castle, now on the cusp of auction, awaits a new owner to appreciate its royal charm.