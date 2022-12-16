In Pictures: Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters get into the holiday spirit with Jaclyn Cordeiro at his charity's annual Toy Drive 

With Christmas around the corner, New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is already basking in festive spirits. Recently, he was spotted with his rumored lady love and two daughters, Natasha and Ella, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

His investment firm, A-Rod Corp., apparently organized the 15th Annual Toy Drive for children (5 to 17 years) of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club.

Being the social darling he is, the former shortstop quickly shared sneak peeks from the event on his Instagram featuring Canada-based fitness guru Jaclyn Cordeiro along with Natasha and Ella.

Alex was seen enthusiastically distributing age-appropriate gifts among the little munchkins while they and their families enjoyed holiday activities at the event.

City of Miami Commissioner, Manolo Reyes also graced the event with his presence. Overall, the A-Rod Corp. and family of enterprises sponsored event was a huge success.

"That’s a wrap. Successful party! Everyone enjoyed it. Thank you @bgcmiamidade we created memories that will last forever. To our sponsors, you know who you are, I thank you personally. Without you this event will not go as planned. See you next year!" -Nelly

It is heartwarming to see Alex taking time out of his busy schedule and choosing to make days brighter for kids at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

Alex Rodriguez's history with Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

Before Alex Rodriguez shot to fame in MLB, he played baseball at Hank Kline Boys & Girls Club in Miami and was a member until 1993, when the Seattle Mariners selected him as the first choice in the MLB draft.

In a span of 22 MLB seasons, Alex went on to be a well-known player in MLB history.

Few people are aware that A-Rod has served on the boards of both the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade for a very long period. He was also enshrined in the Hank Kline Club's Boys & Girls Clubs of America Hall of Fame from in May 2021!

