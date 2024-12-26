In Pictures: Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi Rojas twins with Mets catcher in gender reveal celebration

  • home icon
By Safeer M S
Modified Feb 07, 2025 05:36 GMT
Francisco Alvarez and his wife Nahomi Rojas (Source - Instagram/nahomilra1)

Francisco Alvarez had a year to remember in 2024 as he reached the NLCS with the New York Mets. The catcher now has more things to be happy about as he is to become a father next year.

On Wednesday, Nahomi Rojas, Alavrez's wife, shared an 18-snap post on her Instagram, revealing the gender of their soon-to-be-born child. Nahomi revealed the gender with the post caption:

"The best Christmas present, our princess and family." (translated from Spanish)

Nahomi donned a white off-shoulder ruffled bodycon mini dress while Alvarez wore a white tee and shorts. Her small baby bump can be seen in the snaps. Most of the snaps showed the Mets catcher and his wife in romantic poses, while the ones with family and friends are present at the end.

Nahomi had already revealed her pregnancy with an Instagram post on Sunday. She captioned the 17-snap post:

"A few crazy months 🤭" (translated from Spanish)

In the Instagram post, Nahomi proudly displayed her baby bump in several photos and included a video of her ultrasound scan. The post also featured a romantic snap with Francisco Alvarez. Moreover, she shared a glimpse of the multiple pregnancy tests that confirmed the joyous news.

Francisco Alvarez's wife captivates Mets catcher with her look

Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi Rojas has more than 260,000 followers on Instagram, considerably more than the Mets catcher, who has a little over 197,000.

Her post from December 15 not only captivated the fans but also Alvarez as he commented (translated from Spanish):

"That's mine 😍😍😍 E🔫🤴🏻"
"Ninaaaa that's too rich 😍😍"
Francisco Alvarez's comments

The post featured eight snaps of Nahomi, highlighting her chic style in an off-shoulder floral-printed vest paired with jeans. One of the photos was a charming selfie, while the final snap revealed she was at a salon. Interestingly, she wore a pendant with the letter "F," subtly showing her love for her boyfriend.

As for Francisco Alvarez, the catcher has only played for the Mets since making his debut in 2022. After featuring in 10 games on his debut season, Alvarez had a spectacular 2023, hitting 25 homers. The catcher couldn't replicate the feat in 2024, though the average rose, and he had only played 100 games, 23 less than the previous year.

With the Mets acquiring Juan Soto and re-signing Sean Manaea, their World Series odds have significantly improved. A potential reunion with Pete Alonso now seems even more likely. Thus, Alvarez will likely be part of one of the most formidable lineups in MLB, featuring Soto, Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos and others.

