In Pictures: Here's how MLB stars ushered in New Year 2023 featuring Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Alex Rodriguez and more

With intimate family gatherings and lots of love, this is how our favorite MLB players said goodbye to 2022. Here's how the All-Stars rang in the New Year, from New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez to superstars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa. Bring it on, 2023.

Rodriguez welcomed the new year with love. He posted a story with his reported girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro. A-Rod posted a story in which Cordeiro is seen sitting on his lap while the duo are all smiles. Rodriguez wrote “Happy New Year.”

Alex Rodriguez with his reported girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro. (Picture Credit: A-Rod Instagram)

Rodriguez also posted a bye-bye 2022 video featuring his best moments of the last year.

Looking back on a legendary 2022! Thankful for those surrounding me and excited for the opportunities ahead!” – Alex Rodriguez

Bregman wrapped up 2022 by spending quality time with his wife Reagan and son Knox Samuel. The couple are seen cuddling and posing while baby Samuel sleeps peacefully in his father’s arms.

Only @reaganelizabeth and I made it to midnight 🤣 Knox had a lil too much fun!- Alex Bregman

Bregman continues to have a successful run with the Houston Astros. He has played third base with the group since 2016 and has helped them win two World Series championships in 2017 and 2022. He was a member of every complex roster that advanced to the American League Championship Series six times in a row. He has also featured in two MLB All-Star games.

MLB star Carlos Correa has double reasons to celebrate

Correa and his wife enjoyed some magical moments with their son Kylo as they await the arrival of their second child.

2023 will bring so many new things and I couldn’t be more excited 🤩🙏🏼 – Daniella Correa

Yankees flamethrower Nestor Cortes partied and posted some stunning pictures with fiancé Alondra wishing his fans a very happy new year.

Happy , healthy and prosperous year 2023 🥂 … - Alondra Russy

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman’s new year was all about his sons and his wife Chelsea Goff.

New Year, Same Crew. 😊 – Freddie Freeman

This is how your favorite MLB stars welcomed the new year – sugar, spice, and everything nice.

