During an interview for Talking Baseball, Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis compared Byron Buxton’s skills to those of the great Mike Trout, which caused a frenzy among baseball fans. Lewis, who is known for having a lot of promise in the sport, made the comparison while talking about Buxton’s speed, a trait he believes sets the Twins’ outfielder apart.

Fans and experts alike were quick to notice the connection, which led to arguments on social media and sports forums. Some fans applauded Lewis for recognizing Buxton’s prowess, pointing out that his speed and skills are similar to those of Mike Trout. Other fans were unsure, mentioning that although Buxton is talented, he has not quite reached the same level of consistent success and praise as Trout, who has been named MVP multiple times and is widely considered to be one of the best players in baseball history.

"In what? Chess, checkers, MLB The Show?" - Mocked one fan.

Byron Buxton’s anticipated return to the field has caused excitement among Twins fans.

Byron Buxton’s return to the field after several injuries also made people react about it. Fans who have seen him deal with his health in the past, relate to his goal of being "present and available" for the whole season. A lot of people are excited about Buxton’s potential if he can stay fit all season. They pointed out his great performance in the spring as a positive sign.

"Similar as in they will never play a full 162." - Added another fan.

The excitement surrounding Buxton’s return was felt by fans and teammates alike. His impact on the field was anticipated, especially in center field, with pitchers expressing their enthusiasm about the chance of seeing his great defense again.

All eyes will be on Buxton this season to see if he can live up to the high praise that has been given by the comparison with Mike Trout and become the game-changing player that the Minnesota Twins need him to be. The baseball world will be paying close attention to Buxton as he tries to make his mark on the game this coming season. It remains to be seen if he can stay healthy and consistent.

