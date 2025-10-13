"Incredible man to stand up to ignorant bullies" - Fans show support on Trey Yesavage’s old snap with girlfriend amid family-targeted ALDS attacks

Toronto Blue Jays rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage made headlines after revealing the harassment his family and friends have faced on social media during his breakout year.
During the press conference on Sunday, Yesavage expressed his disappointment over the online debacle. He urged fans to understand his loved ones are not responsible for his performance on the diamond.
"Living in this world where there’s so many different opinions and feelings which results in a lot of hate, it’s sad to see that people close to me are being attacked for my performances on the field,” Yesavage said.
“These people have done nothing to warrant negativity for my actions, whether that’s my parents, my brothers, my girlfriend, family. It’s just really sad. I know I have the platform to address it, so I am. I hope that people can realize that those individuals have nothing to do with what happens on the field or whatnot."
After the Blue Jays rookie's admission, fans showed solidarity on his Instagram post featuring his girlfriend.
"You are an incredible man to stand up to ignorant bullies! Canada is behind you and yours 200%!!"
"You got all of Canada behind you. Send one to my door. FAFO."
"Keep on rocking Trey! You're the best!"
"We are lucky to have you and your amazing family."
"Keep it going the whole country is behind you."
Trey Yesavage is set to take the mound in ALCS Game 2 at Rogers Centre with the Blue Jays hoping to bounce back after a frustrating 3-1 loss in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners.
Trey Yesavage urges fans to direct opinions at him instead of family and friends
The Blue Jays rookie urged fans to dish their opinions at him, saying he is ready to take "whatever opinions" people have.
"If you have a problem, I’m a man,” Yesavage said “I can take whatever opinions anybody has about me or my life. So I just wanted to get that out there.”
Trey Yesavage came into the limelight after his historic performance in Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees last week. He struck out 11 batters in 5 ⅓ innings without allowing a hit.