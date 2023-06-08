Indiana State vs. TCU NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The stage is set for an exciting clash between Indiana State and TCU in the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals. The series will take place at Lupton Field in Fort Worth, Texas. The games will be broadcast on ESPNU, with Game 1 scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 9, and Game 2 on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

How have both teams performed prior to the Super Regionals?

Indiana State (45-15) had an outstanding season, earning the 14th national seed and the opportunity to host the Terre Haute Regional for the first time in program history. Despite not being favored in the last round, the Sycamores showed resilience and advanced to the Super Regionals by defeating tough opponents like Iowa and North Carolina.

Indiana State are the better seeded team in the series.

However, due to prior commitments and the upcoming Indiana Special Olympics in Terre Haute, Indiana State was unable to host the Super Regionals. As a result, the NCAA awarded TCU with the host bid for the series.

The Sycamores will need to start strong in their games against TCU. In their regional clinching game against Iowa, Indiana State benefited from 10 hit by pitches, ultimately winning the game 11-8. They will be facing a TCU team with a potent offense that has scored 12 or more runs in their last four games.

Although TCU will be hosting the Super Regional, it's worth noting that Indiana State is the higher-seeded team and has been impressive throughout the postseason. They have had no trouble scoring runs, despite having the lowest weighted batting average among the remaining teams.

Both teams have fought hard to reach this stage, and the Super Regionals promise to deliver intense matchups. Baseball fans will be eagerly anticipating the clash between Indiana State and TCU as they compete for a spot in the College World Series.

