Injured New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge thanked MLB fans Sunday for voting him in as a starter for Tuesday's All-Star Game. He also announced that he will be unable to make the trip to Seattle as he concentrates on his rehab from a toe injury suffered in June.

Aaron Judge @TheJudge44 I wanted to take the time to say thank you to all the fans who voted me in as a starter for the 2023 All-Star game in Seattle. I feel truly blessed to be included in this group of outstanding players- it is an honor to be among those names. Unfortunately, I will not be making.. I wanted to take the time to say thank you to all the fans who voted me in as a starter for the 2023 All-Star game in Seattle. I feel truly blessed to be included in this group of outstanding players- it is an honor to be among those names. Unfortunately, I will not be making..

Aaron Judge @TheJudge44 ..the trip to Seattle. I plan to take this time to heal and rehab so I can get back on the field for my team and all of you. Again, I can’t thank the fans of MLB enough- you are all a huge part of what makes this game so great, and I cannot wait to get back out there. ..the trip to Seattle. I plan to take this time to heal and rehab so I can get back on the field for my team and all of you. Again, I can’t thank the fans of MLB enough- you are all a huge part of what makes this game so great, and I cannot wait to get back out there. https://t.co/VXbUdR2v0H

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Judge made the announcement via Twitter, first thanking the fans for voting him as a starter for the midsummer classic, even though it was evident that he would not be able to play. He wrote:

"I wanted to take the time to say thank you to all the fans who voted me in as a starter for the 2023 All-Star game in Seattle. I feel truly blessed to be included in this group of outstanding players- it is an honor to be among those names."

However, citing a need to get back on the field for the New York Yankees as soon as possible, he also said that he would not be making the cross-country trip to T-Mobile Park in Seattle for the MLB All-Star festivities:

"Unfortunately, I will not be making the trip to Seattle. I plan to take this time to heal and rehab so I can get back on the field for my team and all of you. Again, I can’t thank the fans of MLB enough- you are all a huge part of what makes this game so great, and I cannot wait to get back out there."

Aaron Judge has not played for the New York Yankees since injuring his big toe while crashing into the outfield wall in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Aaron Judge was still considering representing the New York Yankees at All-Star Game as late as Saturday

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout

The defending American League Most Valuable Player was still pondering going to Seattle on Saturday. Aaron Judge told the New York Post before the New York Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs on Saturday that he was still pondering making the trip to the home of the Seattle Mariners.

"We’re still debating,’’ Judge said before the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Cubs on Saturday at the Stadium. "I'll have an answer in the next couple days. It is important to the fans, getting voted in and representing the Yankees. It’s a special honor. This is what the fans want to see: guys voted in to go to the game, participate and be there."

However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had told the Post that he figured Judge would remain in New York rather than making the flight to Seattle.

Poll : 0 votes