"Insane leverage play" - MLB fans target Juan Soto as slugger attempts to lure fellow Scott Boras agent Blake Snell to Yankees

After being acquired by the New York Yankees this offseason, hard-hitting outfielder Juan Soto has already established himself as a fan favorite. Over his brief sample size so far during Spring Training, Soto has showcased why the New York Yankees front office was aggressively pursuing the outfielder on the trade market.

Well, it appears that Juan Soto is not only trying to help the New York Yankees on the field but potentially trying to assist the front office off the field. In a recent interview with MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Soto shared his thoughts on his former teammate and current unrestricted free agent Blake Snell.

Soto showered Blake Snell with a number of compliments, telling Jon Heyman that he would be more than happy if the New York Yankees are able to sign the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner. Not only did Juan Soto compliment Snell as a teammate, a person, and a player, but he also mentioned that he believed that New York would be a great fit for the free-agent pitcher.

The latter part of this interview did not go unnoticed by MLB fans. A number of suspicious baseball fans turned to social media to criticize Soto's interview. While some felt that the glowing review of Blake Snell was a form of tampering, many pointed out the connection between the former San Diego Padres teammates.

Both Juan Soto and Blake Snell are represented by polarizing super-agent Scott Boras, something that has led to a number of conspiracy theories. A large number of skeptical fans felt that the interview given by Soto was not just a player complimenting another player, but a negotiation tactic by Scott Boras.

Some of the more aggressive fans opposed to the idea called out both Soto and Boras over the bold move. While some connected the dots between Snell, Soto, and Boras, others have called the move an insane leverage play by the notorious super-agent.

Juan Soto is not the only member of the Yankees hoping to land Blake Snell before the new season

It appears that the New York Yankees outfielder is not the only member of the organization who has either expressed interest in adding Blake Snell, or a least hinted a the club making another notable move. Team captain Aaron Judge said recently that he expected the club to make another move before the season, a comment that many believed referred to Snell.

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman has also expressed interest, not only with words but his actions. According to multiple reports throughout the offseason, the Yankees officially sent a contract offer to Blake Snell, which was not agreed to.

