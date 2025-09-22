  • home icon
  • “Insecure Aaron Judge fans” – Fan comparisons to Cal Raleigh heat up amid MVP debate after Mariner’s superstar’s 58th HR

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 22, 2025 04:22 GMT
Fan comparisons to Cal Raleigh heat up amid MVP debate after Mariner&rsquo;s superstar&rsquo;s 58th HR. Credit: GETTY
Fan comparisons to Cal Raleigh heat up amid MVP debate after Mariner’s superstar’s 58th HR. Credit: GETTY

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is enjoying a historic season and it might cost New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge his potential third MVP despite hitting for both power and contact.

Raleigh added to his league-leading home run total on Sunday after he hit his 58th home run of the season Houston Astros. It was a two-run shot in the second inning, batting left-handed, off pitcher Jason Alexander, going to right field. Raleigh's home run was part of a seven-run rally by the Mariners, and earlier in that same inning, JP Crawford went deep for a grand slam.

MLB posted the video of Raleigh's 58th home run, paving the way for the reactions regarding the AL MVP debate.

"MVP incoming insecure Judge fans," one fan reacted.
"it will be a travesty if Cal Raleigh does not win MVP. Agree?" another fan asked.
"Raleigh unreal historic season! Hits home run number 58 on the season. What a milestone. Stay grinding," another fan added.

Raleigh's MVP contention received enormous support in the comments section.

"Jack Legget is responsible for Western North Carolina having more Mariners fans than anywhere east of the Mississippi. If you know you know.... Cal Raleigh for MVP," one fan wrote.
"If Raleigh played catcher every day and hit 40 HR I’d still have him as MVP over Judge. But 58 is insane," one fan posted.

Cal Raleigh favored over Aaron Judge for AL MVP in front office polls

MLB.com conducted a survey among several executives and key stakeholders in the front office of several MVP teams to determine who they favor in the AL MVP battle between Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge.

It was a close battle as Raleigh just edged out the Yankees captain by one vote. Seven went to Raleigh and one voted in tie.

Some say Raleigh’s power, combined with the premium of playing catcher, could tip the balance in his favor. Others note that Judge’s offensive rate stats (batting average, OPS, on-base, slugging) remain elite. However, since he missed time due to injury, playing DH for some games will eventually hurt his MVP case.

Raleigh leads AL in home runs and RBI totals. With the 58th home run, he surpassed Ken Griffey Jr.'s Mariners record for most home runs in a single season. It remains to be seen whether his historic season turns voters to his side when the voting happens.

