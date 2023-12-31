Inside $2,300,000,000 Yankee Stadium, a Bronx paradise home to some of the most iconic moments in all of sports

The New York Yankees are one of the most successful teams not just in the MLB but in the entire US, and they did so in the historic Yankee Stadium. The ballpark has been an iconic part of the city for more than a century now. The original stadium was first opened a hundred years earlier, in 1923, while a newer version was then built and opened in 2009.

The New York Yankees played their MLB games on a shared field called Polo Grounds before the original Yankee Stadium's opening in 1923. The stadium cost $2.4 million then, which comes to about $36 million today, and contains most of their early history when Babe Ruth led them to their most successful era.

They won the baseball World Series title in the first year they moved there and went on to win 24 more titles, establishing themselves as the most successful team in the MLB.

The new Yankee Stadium, which was constructed only a block north of the existing stadium, cost approximately $2.3 billion, making it the most expensive stadium ever built in the world at the time. While it has less seating capacity than the older version, it has additional amenities and luxuries.

The Yankees managed to win the World Series in the first year at their new stadium as well but have failed to repeat the feat since then.

Yankee Stadium has been home to New York FC of the MLS

Since the inception of the new MLS expansion team in New York City in 2015, Yankee Stadium has also been the home of the New York City Football Club. They have since regularly hosted MLS games alongside the MLB games for the New York Yankees.

The original deal was for the two clubs to share until the MLS side had their own stadium; the agreement to build a new one in Queens was finally struck in November 2022 between the city and the franchise. The new stadium is currently under development and is scheduled to open in 2027.

